Bulldogs Football Looking for 17th Consecutive Win Over Dragons

UMD football opens its season at home on Saturday against Minnesota State-Moorhead.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team will be in action this weekend at Malosky Stadium as they host Minnesota State-Moorhead. The Bulldogs have beat the Dragons 16 consecutive times. But this year’s showdown could be UMD’s most challenging to date.

“Moorhead is a well-coached football team. They play extremely hard defensively. Offensively, they are a multiple [scheme]. They do a good job of spreading the football around to a lot of different receivers and running backs. They’re a tough team to prepare for. We’re going to make sure that we have our game plan buttoned up by Saturday,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

Kickoff for the game is set for 6 p.m.