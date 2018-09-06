Candy Store Helping Your Sweet Tooth and the Troops

The annual Fudge for Troops campaign sells 600 pounds in Duluth alone.

DULUTH, Minn.-Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is giving a pretty good excuse to eat some sweets guilt free.

It’s the annual Fudge for Troops Campaign. For every piece of fudge you buy at the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, one is sent over in a care package to our troops

“We try to keep it local with the troops, it’s just something fun that we enjoy doing,” manager Brittany Rapp.

This national campaign began back in 20-10. During the month of September, the two Duluth Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory locations sell around 600 pounds of fudge for troops.