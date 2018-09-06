Drowning Victim Was Student At Vermilion Community College
ELY, Minn. – Sean Giles Jr., 18, of Detroit, Michigan, who drowned in a lake in Ely over the Labor Day weekend, was a student at Vermilion Community College.
The college’s provost released the following statement:
Sean Giles Jr. from Detroit Michigan was a second year student athlete here at Vermilion. He was the recipient of multiple academic scholarships from the Vermilion Foundation and played Defensive End for the Ironmen Football Team.
In addition to being a member of the Vermilion family, Sean became a part of the greater Ely community as he chose to live in Ely over the summer months, working for the college, Rockwood restaurant, and The Front Porch.
Everyone knew Sean as a happy, confident, and outgoing young man who always had a smile on his face. His tragic death has left an unimaginable hole in out tight-knit student community.
Shawn Bina
Provost
Vermilion Community College