Evers Stops in Superior

DFL WI Governor Candidate Talks at Thirsty Pagan

SUPERIOR, Wis.-A Democratic candidate for the governor’s race in Wisconsin was in Superior tonight.

Tony Evers addressed future voters at Thirsty Pagan. The State Superintendent of Public Instruction was joined by his running mate Mandela Barnes and also by former longtime Senator Bob Jauch.

“I know not everybody in this room voted for me, I’m not going to ask you to raise your hands if you did vote for me,” said Evers, to an enthusiastic crowd. “But now you have a chance to vote for me. I’m Tony Evers, and we’re going to win this race next November.”

Evers and Barnes spoke on what they call the shortcomings of Governor Scott Walker.