Four Dead in Cincinnati Bank Shooting

The Gunman is Deaceased

CINCINNATI (AP) – Police in Cincinnati say the suspect in a downtown shooting that left four dead and two wounded didn’t work for the bank where the gunfire took place.

Police Lt. Steve Saunders says Fifth Third Bancorp says the man was not a current or past employee. The gunman was among the four who died. Two other people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Saunders says police don’t know yet why he went to the regional banker’s 30-story headquarters building which is home to regional banker Fifth Third Bancorp and other businesses, including popular ice cream, pastry and sandwich shops.

Servatii Bakery manager Jaenetta Cook says she hurried to lock the door after the first two shots were fired Thursday morning. She says she was relieved to survive, “to see my kids, to see another day.”

Michael Richardson, who works in the bank building, told The Cincinnati Enquirer he started running when he saw the gunman shooting.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was “actively shooting innocent victims” and that it was a “horrific” scene.

He says they expect to release more information Friday. No names are being released until all relatives are notified.

It’s unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.