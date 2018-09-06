Golf Scramble to Benefit Gordon Good Neighbor Days

The Golf Scramble is Happening Sunday, September 9
Brett Scott,

GORDON, Wisc. – Folks looking to enjoy the golf course and beautiful fall-like weather the Northland is experiencing have the chance to do so Sunday, September 9 in Gordon, Wisconsin.

The Best Ball Golf Scramble will kick off at Forest Point Golf Course at 10:00 a.m.

Participants will have until 2:00 to tee off.

Food, drinks and prizes will also be available at the event.

Money raised from the 2018 Best Ball Golf Scramble will be used for the 2019 Gordon Good Neighbor Days fireworks.

Click here for more information.

