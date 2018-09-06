Homicide Suspect Bragged About ‘Being Strapped’ Before Downtown Duluth Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — A charge of second-degree murder has officially been handed down to the suspect in Duluth’s first homicide of 2018.

Jamal Jackson, 25, of Duluth is accused of approaching Scott Pennington, 31, of Duluth outside of some bars on west First Street around 1 a.m. Saturday before shooting Pennington in the face as he stood on the sidewalk.

The criminal complaint says law enforcement collected a single spent .40 caliber casing on the ground near the Pennington.

Records reveal Jackson purchased a .40 caliber pistol earlier this year, according to the complaint.

Multiple witnesses identified the suspect by name the night of the crime and said he bragged about “being strapped.”

St. Louis County prosecutor Jon Holets told FOX 21 there “is no evidence of a dispute between the victim and defendant before the shooting.”

A motive remains unclear.

Bail is set at $750,000.

Jackson’s next court appearance is Sept. 24 at 8:30 a.m.

If convicted, Jackson faces up to 40 years in prison.

A celebration of Pennington’s life will be held Saturday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at Mr. D’s in West Duluth. All are welcome.