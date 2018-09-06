Lawsuit Filed Against Husky Energy by Contract Workers

The workers allege they heard a knocking noise prior to the explosion but were told to return to work

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Another class action lawsuit has been filed against Husky Energy; this one by contract workers performing maintenance work at the Superior refinery at the time of the historic explosion in April.

The civil lawsuit alleges that because of Husky’s negligence workers suffered significant injuries and emotional distress during the disaster.

Seven contract workers employed by two outside companies are suing Husky Energy after being injured and burned during the explosion and fire on April 26th.

Their lawsuit alleges that the workers from Texas and Louisiana heard a “strange knocking noise” causing them to and other workers to rush out of the refinery.

After that, they say Husky employees re-issued their work permits and told them to return to the refinery to continue working.

They allege that thirty to forty-five minutes after returning to work, the explosion happened.

According to the lawsuit, the workers were thrown to the ground, were covered with debris and shrapnel and were “forced to run for their lives to escape the inferno.”

Because of their injuries, medical expenses, emotional distress, and lost wages, the workers are suing Husky Energy.

They say Husky did not provide a safe work environment and failed to warn them of danger.

They are asking for monetary damages and have requested a jury trial.

Husky Energy sent the following statement to Fox 21:

“We are cooperating fully with those agencies investigating the incident. As this matter is before the courts, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

The Canadian energy company has forty-five days to respond to the August 17th lawsuit.

This is the second class action suit against the company Fox 21 has learned about this week.