Make Your Own Spinach Berry Salad & Carbonara!

Cooking Connection With Vanilla Bean & Brittney Merlot
Brittney Merlot,

TWO HARBORS, Minn. —

Vanilla Bean’s Chef Uriah Hefter creates a Spinach & Berry Salad paired with a hand crafted Carbonara! Delicious quick and easy dinner you can make at home or stop by and get at Vanilla Bean!

Spinach & Berry Salad – $10  

Fresh spinach, feta cheese, winter berries, almonds, poppy seed dressing (add grilled chicken – $4).

 

Carbonara

Carbonara with pancetta, peas, pecorino and pepper combined with fusilli pasta.

 

DULUTH LOCATION: 1608 Woodland Ave, Duluth, MN 55803

HOURS: ALL WEEK 7am – 9pm          (218) 249-1957

 

TWO HARBORS LOCATION: 812 7th Ave, Two Harbors, MN 55616

HOURS: ALL WEEK 7am – 4pm          (218) 834-3714

