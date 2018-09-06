Make Your Own Spinach Berry Salad & Carbonara!

Cooking Connection With Vanilla Bean & Brittney Merlot

TWO HARBORS, Minn. —

Vanilla Bean’s Chef Uriah Hefter creates a Spinach & Berry Salad paired with a hand crafted Carbonara! Delicious quick and easy dinner you can make at home or stop by and get at Vanilla Bean!

Spinach & Berry Salad – $10

Fresh spinach, feta cheese, winter berries, almonds, poppy seed dressing (add grilled chicken – $4).

Carbonara



Carbonara with pancetta, peas, pecorino and pepper combined with fusilli pasta.

