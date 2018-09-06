Newly Pinned Duluth Sheriff’s Deputy Follows Father’s Footsteps

Eight sheriff's deputies and 14 correctional officers took an oath to serve during the ceremony.

DULUTH, Minn.- While growing up many kids have their dream job picked out, but it can change over time. On Thursday, a childhood dream of working in dad’s profession came true.

For 24 years and counting, Trevor Banks has been serving St. Louis County and with the clip of a badge, his son Tanner, is now a sheriff’s deputy just like dad.

“It means a lot,” newly sworn sheriff deputy Tanner Banks said. “Growing up my father’s been in law enforcement my whole life and it means a lot to follow in his footsteps.”

Eight sheriff’s deputies and 14 correctional officers took an oath to serve during the ceremony. But like many parents, Trevor Banks was worried at first after hearing his son’s goal.

Now at the ceremony, those emotions are fading as he looks forward to potentially working alongside him.

“It is exciting at this day and age with what’s going on in the world it’s important that we keep young people interested in this profession,” Sheriff’s deputy Trevor Banks said.

Other members of law enforcement including court security, 911 staff, and chaplains are also being sworn in. Not everyone taking part in this ceremony is brand new to Saint Louis County Law Enforcement. This ceremony includes anyone who joined within the last 16 months.