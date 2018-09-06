One Killed in Biwabik Township Accident

BIWABIK TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One man is dead following a two vehicle crash that occurred in Biwabik Township late Wednesday night.

According to Minnesota State patrol a Toyota Corolla was making a left hand turn onto Heritage Trail from eastbound highway 135 when a motorcycle going westbound on Highway 135 struck the passenger side of the Toyota as it made its turn.

The rider of the motorcycle, 54-year-old Robert Erwin Bantz of Gilbert, was thrown from the bike.

The rider was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car, 65-year-old Anna Kirsten Mattila, was not injured in the accident.