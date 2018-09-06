Potluck for Books

Community Event in Lincoln Park to Collect Books

DULUTH, Minn.- Lincoln Park families got to hang out and eat some good food at the Harrison Community Center on Thursday, all to take in books for children in need.

Books like Clifford the Big Red Dog were collected for the Big Red Bookshelf (appropriately enough) by the Northern Expressions Arts Collective.

Parents, children, and community volunteers gathered to share some pasta and some books. The Collective also spread the news about their future events, at which they will also be collecting any children or young adult books.

“What we like to see is having parents show their kids: ‘this is one of my favorite books growing up,'” said Artistic Director Patrick Weber.

“It’s fun to have parents share their stories with their kids and share their love of reading.”

The Northern Arts Expressions Collective is a group which focuses on showcasing all art, from culinary, to visual, to dramatic. They involve families from the community in all of their shows.

The Collective hosts these events on the first Thursday of each month, with a Halloween escape room event coming up.

If you’d like to donate to the Big Red Bookshelf outside of these events, you can drop off gently used, no older than 30 year-old books at any of their 13 locations throughout the city.