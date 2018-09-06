Prep Boys Soccer: Hunters, Greyhounds Light Up Scoreboard, Thunderhawks Tie With Hilltoppers

The goals came in bunches for Duluth Denfeld and Duluth East.

DULUTH, Minn. – In prep boys soccer action, Jon Faynik finished with a hat trick as Duluth Denfeld knocked off Hibbing/Chisholm 5-1.

Maison Oliver and Gavin Love also scored for the Hunters, who improve to 3-1 on the season. Next match for Denfeld is Saturday against Princeton.

Duluth East was also in action and they won 4-2. Seth Hoffman scored twice for the Greyhounds, who also got goals from Will Francis and Jacob Bentley. Duluth East pushes their record to 5-0.

In other action, Grand Rapids and Duluth Marshall played to a 1-1 tied.