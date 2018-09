Prep Volleyball: Hunters Earn Home Sweep Over Oredockers

Duluth Denfeld put on a show for the home crowd in their 3-0 win over Ashland.

DULUTH, Minn. – In prep volleyball action, Duluth Denfeld knocked off Ashland 3-0 Thursday night. The Hunters improve to 3-1 on the season. Next up for the Hunters is a weekend showdown with White Bear Lake on Saturday.

In other action, Esko topped Two Harbors 3-0, Cloquet defeated Eveleth/Gilbert 3-0 and Superior got the win over Duluth Marshall 3-0.