Saints Football Team Ready For Season Opener

St. Scholastica will be on the road this weekend to open their season against Mayville State.

DULUTH, Minn. – Football fever is in full swing in the Northland and the last team that will be getting their season started is the College of St. Scholastica.

The Saints will be on the road to start the season as they take on Mayville State in the first meeting ever between the two teams. The Comets are 0–2 on their season so far, but CSS knows not to take them lightly.

“We know they are going to come ready to play. They are definitely a good team that wants to beat us. It’s their first home game of the year, so we know they’re ready to take us on,” quarterback Zach Edwards said.

“Their record might not show it, but they’ve got some athletic guys. They’ve got a strong defensive core. They play a lot of man-to-man with their defensive backs so we definitely have some one-on-one match-ups and I think we’ll capitalize on those this weekend,” said running back/wide receiver Ben Buthe.

“Everything has been kind of building to this day. I know that the kids are really ready to go. They’ve been in camp mode for almost three weeks so they’re looking forward to getting out there and competing against another team,” interim head coach George Penree said.

The Saints will be looking to open their season with a win for the first time in three years. It’s been two years since CSS has been at the top of the UMAC standings, so a win this weekend will be a step towards that goal.

“It’s always huge to get off on a good note and get the ball rolling. I think if we come out and have a good win, everyone will set the tone for the season and we’ll be able to build off that,” said Edwards.

“Every week for us we want to go 1-0 so this is a way for us to go 1-0 and reach our goal. I’m really looking forward to it and our kids are too,” Penree said.

Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m.