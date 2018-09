Soo Line Bridge Closed due to Fire Damage

Photo: Facebook/Cass County Sheriff's Office

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fire in the City of Federal Dam just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

When deputies and the Federal Dam Fire Department arrived on scene they found the Soo Line Bridge fully engulfed in fire.

The bridge is currently closed to significant fire damage.

The incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the State of MN Fire Marshalls Office.