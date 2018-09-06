St. Scholastica Welcomes the Class of 2022

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of St. Scholastica (CSS) knows how to welcome the class of 2022.

More than 500 freshman and transfer students were at the 2018 Opening School Convocation.

Students also walked with alumni from the Heritage Club, which includes those who graduated 50 years ago.

The convocation is an introduction to students as they begin a new chapter over the next four years.

“It’s cool to see that you’re not alone” said CSS Freshman Student Bailey Lochner. “Everyone is just starting fresh in college. It’s cool to see that there are hundreds of other students in the same boat as you.”

This year’s theme was the Benedictine of Stewardship.

Students were advised to join clubs, make new friends and get out of their comfort zones.