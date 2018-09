UMD Volleyball Sweeps Bemidji State in Home Opener

The Bulldogs swept the Beavers for the ninth straight time.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD Volleyball team opened up its home schedule with a big win over Bemidji State University on Thursday at Amsoil Arena.

The Bulldogs swept the Beavers, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14, to pick up their seventh win of the season.

Sarah Kelly lead the team with 12 kills, and Emily Torve finished with a team-high 39 assists.

UMD travels to Minnesota-Crookston on Saturday.