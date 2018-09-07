City and County Fights Back Against Aquatic Invasive Species

St. Louis county invests in protecting their waterways

DULUTH, Minn.- The fight against aquatic invasive species continues as local officials in technology stop their spread.

Duluth’s first CD3 Station, a waterless and free boat cleaning system, was unveiled on the Munger Landing entrance of the St. Louis River. The system includes user-friendly tools to use on boats out of the water to stop the spread of invasive species into other waterways.

St. Louis county commissioner Beth Olson says the county wants to protect their waterways at all costs, which is why they invested in the 2nd $27,000 system for the region, the other being on Pike Lake.

“The St. Louis River is a major waterway in our county and it really is a jewel of our county, and so we really want to protect it. We have lots of people coming in and out of here on boats that then leave and go to another lake or another waterway in the county and so it’s a pretty significantly used area.”