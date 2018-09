Coaches Corner: Superior Football

For this week's segment, we speak with Superior head coach Joe DeMeyer and senior Chase Summerfield.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- For this week’s Coaches Corner segment, we caught up with Superior football coach Bob DeMeyer and senior defensive end Chase Summefield. DeMeyer discusses the Spartans’ efforts in overcoming the challenge of early season injuries, as well their pleasant start to the season.