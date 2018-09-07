Duluth Drag Race & Car Show

Anywhere from 5,000- 10,000 thousand fans will be around during the two-day event.

DULUTH, Minn. The 11th Annual KIA of Duluth Drag Race & Car Show is racing back to the streets of the Northland on Garfield Avenue.

You’ll see more than 300 fast cars and about half of them will be part of drag races based on class.

A new year also means an experience with a different layout for the races.

“We no longer have the car show on Garfield Avenue. We actually pushed that over to the overpass between Superior Street and Railroad Street,” said Kern and Company President Ryan Kern. “All of the drag racing vehicles participating are now lining up on Garfield Avenue. We’re no longer pushing them off site. They’re actually on the street now.”

Organizers say the only way to access the event is through Superior Street and turning onto Garfield Avenue.

The fun happens both Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 9 and starts at 9 a.m.each morning.