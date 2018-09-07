Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores for 9/7/18
Duluth East, Cloquet and Two Harbors got big road wins on Friday night.
MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Duluth East 35 Proctor 6
Cloquet 34 Duluth Denfeld 12
Two Harbors 19 Eskomos 12
Hermantown 16 North Branch 6
Grand Rapids 8 Hibbing 13
Mesabi East 36 Hinckley-Finlayson 0
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 34 Pine City 12
Barnum 28 Rush City 12
MN 9-MAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 18 Northwoods 0
Cromwell-Wright 62 Bigfork 8
South Ridge 60 Lake of the Woods 22
WI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Eau Claire Memorial 31 Superior 24
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 6 Northwestern 56