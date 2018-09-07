Friday September 7, 2018: Morning Forecast September 7, 2018 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Mix of Sun and Clouds, Northland Weather Forecast, Scattered Showers, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast FacebookTwitterEmailPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Wednesday April 18, 2018: Evening Forecast Monday March 5, 2018: Evening Forecast All Fired Up? Grab A Fajita Burger! Northland Fall Colors From A Helicopter’s Pe...