Grandma’s Minnesota Mile Invites Elites and Beginners to Compete in Race

The Minnesota Mile is an introductory race for those interested in running.

DULUTH, Minn.- Training for Grandma’s Marathon can happen in plenty of different ways, like running in introductory races like the Minnesota Mile.

This was the Minnesota Mile’s 12th year and it hosted 500 athletes down Skyline Parkway, a record number of participants for the introductory event. The race was separated into different levels, the first being an open community run for anyone but especially encouraged children. Roughly 100 racers ages 7 to 14 took part in this year’s mile.

Executive Director for Grandma’s Marathon Scott Bauer says that the mile is a favorite for many reasons, but the view along Skyline Parkway is what brings a lot of people into the race.

“This is your once chance a year to–and a beautiful time of year to come up here and get to run on this course, on this road, Skyline Parkway, without having to worry about traffic or any of that, just go out and enjoy it.”

The mile is a bit more competitive for some runners, however. Elite athletes from all over the United States including Grandma’s Marathon finalist Kellyn Taylor and Olympian Jearl Miles, competed for the chance to win a cash prize of $2,500.

This year’s fastest mile time went to elite male racer Josh Kerr with a 4.10 run. That did not surpass the record mile time of 3.52, made by Ben Blankenship in 2013, however.