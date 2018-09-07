Inline Marathon Moves Finish Line

Finish Line and Expo Move to DECC

DULUTH, Minn.- The largest inline marathon in North America is going through some big changes this year.

The finish line at the 23rd Annual Northshore Inline Marathon will be moved 900 feet back along the course to the bay-side of the DECC, due to the Minnesota slip and sea wall construction project going on there.

It was previously in front of the William A. Irwin on Harbor Drive.

“This is something that we had to do, we didn’t really have a choice,” said Race Director Mike Ward. “And given the construction concerns, given the status of the road and the cracks and kind of the damage from all the heavy machinery it’s something that we had to do, and our athletes are really understanding.”

The Inline Marathon begins in Two Harbors next Saturday.