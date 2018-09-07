One Injured in Balkan Township Motorcycle Crash

The Extent of his Injuries is Unknown

BALKAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 29-year-old male was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale following a single motorcycle crash on Thursday evening.

According to authorities the Kenny S. Forsman of Chisholm was traveling westbound on McNiven Road when he lost control of his bike and crashed.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office along with the Chisholm Police Department, MN State Patrol, Chisholm Fire and Ambulance Service, and North Memorial Air Care responded to the 5500 block of McNiven Road in Chisholm, MN in Balkan Township where Forsman was treated on scene before being airlifted for his injuries.

Speed is believed to be a cause of the accident.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.