Superior Library Grand Reopening

The Superior Public Library has about 150 thousand items including books, DVDs and CDs.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – When was the last time you stopped by the Superior Public Library to check out your favorite book?

Well now you’ll have even more reasons to visit.

After going through eight months of renovations, the Superior Public Library is showing off its new look.

As soon as you walk in, you’re greeted by murals featuring Superior’s history.

There’s a new teen area and the children’s area has doubled in size.

With the new changes, staff believe more visitors will make their way to the library.

“I think that now there’s a better space to meet that it’ll continue to be a vital space in our community,” said Superior Public Library Director Sue Heskin. “We’ve been around for 130 years and we hope to be around for another 130 years.”

