Teal Promotes Talks of Ovarian Cancer Awareness this Month

Throughout the Month of September, Northlanders are Raising Awareness of Ovarian Cancer

DULUTH, Minn. – Throughout the month of September, teal will help promote the conversation of awareness for ovarian cancer.

According to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA), ovarian cancer is sometimes called the “silent killer” because the symptoms are often easily overlooked until the disease has progressed to the advanced stages.

MOCA has planned a weekend of inspiration to raise funds for ovarian cancer research and programming during the weekend of September 8 and 9.

On Saturday, September 8, the Light Duluth Teal Gala will take place at the DECC.

The event is set to feature a live and silent auction, dinner, inspiring speakers and a close-up view of Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge lit teal to mark September Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

“Now marking the 6th year of this event, the Light Duluth Teal Gala is always a memorable night where survivors, family members, friends and the local healthcare community join forces to raise money for MOCA’s research funding and programming,” says Light Duluth Teal Chairperson and ovarian cancer survivor Kris Greer. “The night also serves as a way for our community to come together and find support among those walking the same journey.”

Tickets are already sold out for this event.

However, the next day, Sunday, September 9, the Elizabeth Busche Scramble for Ovarian Cancer takes place at Enger Park Golf Course.

MOCA welcomes golfers of all abilities to join in on this fun, scramble-format golf event.

Registration is $75 dollars per person, which includes 18-holes of golf, cart and dinner.

To register and for more information, click here or call the MOCA office at (612) 822-0500.