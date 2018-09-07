Tim Walz Visits Northland

Walz Stops by Grant Community Center to talk Education

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s Grant Recreation Center got a visit from DFL gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz on Friday.

Walz met with the Duluth Community Schools Collaborative to discuss education concerns.

“I think it’s just great for Tim to come visit and see what’s happening in our schools,” said DCSC Board Chair Bernie Burnham. “And understand the importance of community schools, and how they’re touted, and research-based as a strategy to help our schools be successful to help our families be successful and just to make our community a better place.

Later, Walz made his way to Lake Superior College to meet educators, students, and the President.