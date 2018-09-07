Two Injured in Boating Accident

Neither Party Were Wearning Life Jackets

CRANE LAKE, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office received a report just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday regarding a boat accident with injuries in Crane Lake.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s along with Crane Lake First Responders, Orr Fire and Ambulance Service, and Life Link Air Medical Service responded to 7123 Handberg Road where they found 73-year-old David W. Quiser and 79-year-old Florence M. Young, both from Cook, had sustained minor injuries.

According to authorities Qusier was operating the boat when they truck a submerged log in the water causing Young to be thrown from the boat.

Quiser was transported to Cook Hospital for hypothermia and minor injuries.

Young was transported by Life Link to a Duluth hospital for hypothermia and minor injuries.

Neither party was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident.