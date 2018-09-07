Walk Through History this Saturday in Superior

The Douglas County Historical Society is Presenting the 4th Annual Living History Walking Tour
Brett Scott,

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – It’s time once again for Superior’s past to come to life as the Douglas County Historical Society is proud to present the 4th Annual Living History Walk Saturday, September 8.

The event is taking place at Greenwood Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

Talented re-enactors will be portraying real-life characters from the Twin Port’s past, and developing a connection with bygone days.

Tickets are $15 dollars for adults, $10 dollars for veterans and $5 dollars for children.

Click here for more information and to purchase your ticket today!

 

