Young Gardeners Show Fruits of Their Labor at Hills Harvest Fest

About 100 teens and young adults from the Hills worked together to harvest and grow their own food.

DULUTH, Minn. – Because of privacy laws we aren’t able to show you the faces of the young people who are at the center of Hills Harvest Fest, but their work was proudly on display.

You can see it but if only you could taste the food from the 20th Annual Hills Harvest Fest, you’d be in for a treat.

The Hills Youth and Family Services staff tell us the Harvest Fest teaches the youth how they’re a part of the community.

Some told me the best part was making the food and finally getting to share it with others.

“My favorite part is to walk around and talk to the kids and see the excitement and pride in their faces,” said the Hills Youth and Family Services President/CEO Jeff Bradt. “They’ve been working at this, many of them, all summer long. they are really proud about what they’ve achieved.”

These young gardeners were more than happy to show off the fruits of their labor.

Some of the items on the menu were rhubarb crisp and zucchini lasagna.

One Duluth School Board member, who’s attended several Harvest Fests over the years, says the kids learn skills they’ll use in the future like cooking healthy food on their own.

“Being out in this nurturing environment here also supports hopefully them later in life to spend time out as a way to stay healthy,” said Rosie Loeffler-Kemp.

All of the teams competed in a salsa contest to see who has the best salsa.

It was a tie between the Day Treatment and Trailblazers team.