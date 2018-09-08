Bulldogs Dominate Dragons in Home Opener

UMD football records their second win of the season with a blowout victory over MSU-Moorhead

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD Bulldogs dominated MSU-Moorhead 60-7 in their home opener. John Larson was under center for Minnesota-Duluth going 15 for 19 with a total of 281 passing yards and 90 rushing with a total of 5 touchdowns. Larson was helped out by wide receiver Jason Balts who had a total of 119 yards with 3 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs are now 2-0 on the season. Their next game is Thursday September 13 at St. Cloud State University.