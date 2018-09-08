Living History Walk Moves Through Douglas County’s Past

Actors portrayed real historical figures buried in Superior's Greenwood Cemetery

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Visitors took a tour through the past at the annual Living History Walk in Superior.

The Greenwood Cemetery became a learning space featuring actors telling the stories of real people buried there.

The event is put on by the Douglas County Historical Society.

Their executive director tells us the Greenwood Cemetery has twenty thousand people buried in it, each one with their own special story.

“Whether you’re a master of industry or whether you’re a housewife, we all have great stories to tell and we work hard throughout the year researching those,” said Douglas County Historical Society Executive Director Tony Tracy.

In the last four years, the history walk has told the story of nearly fifty people.