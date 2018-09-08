Stabbing in Superior Leaves One Man Hospitalized

Two were injured in the attack early Friday morning

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A man is hospitalized and another is injured after a stabbing in Superior early Friday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., police responded to a local hotel where two men reported that they had been attacked in the area of Belknap Street and Poplar Avenue about an hour before.

One man suffered minor injuries and the other was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Superior Police Department, or Detective Greg Swanson at 715-919-2005.