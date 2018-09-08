Super Big Block Party Rocks Downtown Duluth

Annual outdoor concert is all about bringing the community together

DULUTH, Minn. – Downtown Duluth was rocking on Saturday night for the Super Big Block Party on East First Street.

Red Herring Lounge owner and event producer, Bob Monahan, says the outdoor concert is all about bringing the community together around art and music.

“Bringing next level artists to Duluth, people that maybe tour internationally, people that play massive festivals, tens of thousands of people, and giving Duluth a little bit of a taste of that,” said Monahan.

This year’s festival featured music for everybody including hip hop, R&B, rock, and Americana.

It was headlined by the Twin Cities-based band, Hippo Campus.