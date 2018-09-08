Tribute to the Troops Banquet

Marshall School Gym Holds Banquet for Fallen Heroes' Families

DULUTH, Minn.- The Marshall School gym went red white and blue, as a tribute to the troops dinner and concert were held there.

Just follow the stars and stripes balloons to the gymnasium, where the banquet hosted active duty soldiers, Vietnam veterans, and gold star families, many of whom lost husbands, wives, daughters, and sons.

“I think he’d be really happy. Really, really happy, that we have, we’re able to come together with people who understand and really love each other. Just, we’re family,” said Gold Star Mother Elizabeth McConnell. “Everybody gets it. Everybody here gets it.”

The evening included a banquet style dinner, and a concert, followed by a tribute to current soldiers, veterans, and fallen heroes.

Tribute to the Troops is a nationwide network, dedicated to honoring fallen heroes, and providing support to their families.