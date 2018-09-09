Fall Frolic Raises Money For YMCA

This is the first year that funds from the annual raise are going directly back to the YMCA.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Runners and walkers of all ages stopped by the Y this morning for their annual Fall Frolic.

The race consisted of a timed 5–K and a 1–mile fun run, and anyone was able to participate, no matter the experience level.

The funds raised through the event this year goes directly back to the Y for their annual support campaign, which goes towards scholarships, remodeling the building and more. This gave the people participating in the race the chance to make a direct impact on the community.

“We wanted to benefit our Y and our community the best that we could and to encourage runners to come out and participate, knowing that they were going to get the benefits back into our community,” Wellness Coordinator Jennifer Rosnau said.

They also had their Wellness Fair going on, as well as a bounce house and games for kids to play with, and a blood drive going on out front. The Y was also open to the public all day, giving anyone a chance to see and try out the space.