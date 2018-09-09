Golden Grand-Girls at Primrose

Take a Look at Some Great Grandparents on National Grandparents' Day

DULUTH, Minn.- Happy National Grandparents’ Day!

And Minnesota grandparents are especially happy. According to Google search trends, Minnesota is the number one state where people are most grateful for their grandparents.

Of course the most common form of gratitude is spoiling, which minnesota apparently does a lot to its grandparents.

To find out more, we visited Primrose Retirement Community in Duluth, to talk to the experts themselves: grandmothers.

Our first grand-guru is quite the weathered grandparent, with all the grandchildren she has.

“I have 10,” said Lois Green.

That’s a lot of cookies to bake. So, is she spoiled by all 10 of them?

“I’m respected, I don’t know how to say that. They don’t spoil me, I suppose I spoil them.”

That’s true. And perhaps many grandparents’ most valued gifts are the memories we get to share with them.

Doris Lane shared a lot of memories on her grandparents’ farm full of animals, particularly horses.

“And one of them was named Dolly, I remember that,” she said. “I used to be able to stand by and watch my uncle put harnesses on them when they were going to be doing some work.”

While Doris has 4 grand children and 4 great grandchildren, Rose Calpaert has just four adult grandchildren, who love her just as much.

“They were just here for my 90th birthday,” she said enthusiastically. “We had a big birthday party and it was lovely.”

They even made her a collage, thanking her with memories capturing all that she has done for them.

She did a pretty good job grandparenting, especially for someone who had no reference.

“My mother was born in Minnesota but her parents were immigrants from France…So I never had grandparents.”

And for others out there who may not get to experience the joys brought by grandparents, our three superstars leave you with some important advice.

“Treasure your grandparents, because they’re only going to be here for a short time,” Doris said.

Lois wants to tell her grandchildren about the importance of faith.

“Follow God all their lives.”

And from the grandma who learned on the job, perhaps the wisest words of all.

“Be very lucky, very thankful that you have grandparents, they must be the most wonderful thing in the world. Because I feel very happy being a grandparent.”