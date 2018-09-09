Morgan High School Comes Together at Reunion

The all class reunion had alumni from four decades come to Duluth this weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – Old Morgan Park High School classmates returned to Duluth this weekend to reflect on their years and create new memories.

Morgan Park held their 20th annual all class reunion on Sunday, bringing over 250 alums back to celebrate their school. The reunion included anyone that graduated from the classes of 1941 to 1982, which made the day even sweeter.

“Being that it’s an all class reunion allows you to meet with your neighbors that graduated after you, before you and you get a chance to meet them and see them and find out what they’re doing nowadays,” Reunion Committee Head Sandra Timm said.

Alumni were able to sit around, eat and talk about their fond memories, and reconnect friendships that were built decades ago.

“Just getting together and seeing everybody. I love to see somebody see somebody that they haven’t seen for years and then the smiles and the tears. It’s just, very, very wonderful,” Janet Olcott, a 1955 graduate, said.

Morgan Park was torn down earlier this year. Although the school no longer stands, the alumni still had a ton of love and memories for their school.