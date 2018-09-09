Skyline Spikes Out ALS

Bowling Alley Plays Spikeball For the First Time for ALS

DULUTH, Minn.- A new sport is beginning to sweep the Northland, and it’s helping raise money for a good cause.

Skyline lanes had its inaugural “Spike Out ALS” Spikeball tournament on Sunday.

Spikeball is a lot like volleyball, just with a smaller ball, four players, and a circular net on the ground. It’s been gaining popularity in recent years with college students.

The fundraiser entry proceeds and bar sales went to raise money to fight Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS.

“My uncle had ALS,” said organizer and Skyline General Manager Corey Kolquist. “I grew up basically my whole childhood, watched him battle the disease. And just kind of had the opportunity to give back.”

The tournament raised around $500, with 12 teams playing starting at noon.

If you want to try another unique sport to support ALS research, Skyline will host a “Poker Bowling” tournament fundraiser at the end of this month.