A Violent Repeat Sex Offender Is Living Homeless Near A School In Wisconsin

There are 542 Homeless Sex Offenders Living in Wisconsin

SPOONER, Wisc-

The prison release of a repeat violent sex offender in Spooner, Wisconsin is prompting a lot of questions about the judicial system.

No one in the town will rent him a house or apartment, so the Department of Corrections is allowing him to live homeless in a tent in the woods that’s across the street from a park, school, and daycare.

William Baugh, 55, pleaded guilty to the aggravated battery of an elderly person, and 3rd-degree sexual assault in Washburn County in 2010. He also was convicted for a solicit, induce, promote prostitution charge of a 16 year old back in 1984 in Minnesota.

He’s been in and out of prison in the last several years on parole violations. He wears a GPS monitoring device, but had his probation revoked last March after the Department of Corrections says he was “failing to abide by his GPS schedule, attempting to conceal his movements, and leaving his apartment.”

Last week Spooner Police put out word that Baugh, who is considered “at risk to reoffend,” would be released again but without an address, and would be “temporarily homeless.”

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says Baugh must still legally keep his electronic tracking bracelet charged, or be arrested. The department says probation offices or police departments are the place he’s able to come and plug in. Baugh began living in a tent in the woods behind the probation office, which is only a block away from Creative Kids Learning Center.

“I run a daycare, with 65 kids here just about every day, so I went on high alert, “said owner Joahna Shelton.”

Shelton says the daycare is on lockdown with Baugh living essentially in their backyard.

“I’m not saying he would do anything, we’re being super proactive here. We have a responsibility to keep kids safe,” said Shelton.

Parents say the see him while they pick up their kids, Shelton says she’s seen him herself nearby.

“He was sitting at a picnic table in the rain,” said Shelton. “I felt bad, the system is flawed because this is supposed to be his reward. My heart goes out to him. But again, what he did was not okay either.

The probation office is even closer to the Washburn Co. Head Start, and a city park.

“There’s just a chill going through the neighborhood,” said resident Danielle Leddy.

“Right across the street from where he’s sleeping is the Head Start,” said resident Kimberly Rizzo. “There’s never enough teachers that make that okay.”

Locals say it’s clear the system is failing them and William Baugh.

“What makes people think he won’t reoffend again just to go back to jail, so he has somewhere to stay,” said Rizzo. “Because he’s living in a tent, he has nothing to lose. It’s cold up here.”

Department of Corrections said an email that, “Ultimately, Baugh is responsible for identifying a residence that complies with state law and local ordinances.”

This situation isn’t rare, the DOC says there are currently 542 homeless sex offenders in Wisconsin alone.

The City of Spooner is now creating an ordinance on this issue, unanimously passing a resolution that will go into effect Tuesday. It bans sex offenders from living less than 1000 feet away from “any school licensed day-care center, park, recreational trail, or any other place where children are known to congregate.”

The ordinance will make his current campsite in violation of city code.

FOX 21 attempted to contact Baugh about this story, but were unable to locate him.