Barker’s Island Restoration Project Moving Along

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Barker’s Island Beach is closed as restoration work is underway to reduce levels of E. coli.

City leaders believe the restoration project will help more people enjoy Barker’s Island. The goal of the project is to remove sources that potentially contribute to the E. coli levels including storm runoff, waterfowl, and trash. Over 17 hundred feet of trail will be replaced with a raised boardwalk. The work being done is using green infrastructure and will have leave a minimal impact.

“When this is really the public’s space we want to give them a better experience when they’re out here even if we don’t have a concert or something going on,” Mayor of Superior Jim Paine said.

A large portion of the project is being funded through a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources totaling $672,249. The beach will completely open in the spring until then project leaders are asking goers to stay on the designated paths and not feed wildlife.

Project leaders say this is just the beginning phase of the restoration process.

The project is a collaboration with the Wisconsin DNR, City of Superior, and Area of Concern partners. For more information visit Barker’s Island Restoration.