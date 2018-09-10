Duluth-Superior Port Anchors Economy

New Report Sees Economic Impact and Jobs from Port

DULUTH, Minn.- A new report is highlighting just how important the Duluth–Superior Port is to our region.

The report from the Duluth Seaway Port Authority says nearly 8,000 jobs and $1.4 billion in economic activity were created in 2017 thanks to the Duluth–Superior Port.

The findings are part of a larger study assessing the economic impacts of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System.

“What it really does is validate that message that we are always spreading that the Port of Duluth–Superior is a major driver of the region’s economy,” said Port Director Deb DeLuca. “You can never say thank you enough to the workers throughout the Port System.”

The Duluth–Superior Port is the largest tonnage port on the Great Lakes.