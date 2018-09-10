Eleven Charged in Major Twin Ports Drug Bust

One Defendant is Still on the run

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5

DULUTH, Minn. – A major drug bust in the Twin Ports has led to 11 people being charged in court today for their roles in supplying multiple pounds of meth per week in the area.

An operation dubbed “Operation Ghostbusters” by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has been investigating the trafficking of methamphetamine throughout the Twin Ports since July.

Authorities say they seized approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, over $22,000 USD, drug packaging and paraphernalia, and numerous items of evidence related to the sale of controlled substances.

The defendants have been listed as:

Dennis Edward Patrick, 46, of Duluth

Forest Wright, 49, of Proctor

April Christine, 46, of Duluth

Scott Alan Diemert, 55, of Duluth

Chad Allen Pryatel, 46, of Duluth

Jeffrey Scott Rose, 52, of Duluth

Gregory Scott Anderson, 38, of Duluth

Gregory Maurice Guthrie, 44, of Duluth

Bradley Allen Anderson, 31, of Duluth

Lorna Ann Williams, 53, of Duluth

Michael Chino Bebber, 44, of Duluth

One defendant has not yet been arrested and has an active warrant for his arrest in St. Louis County.

The investigation involved the Duluth Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Hermantown Police Department, Superior Police Department, Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, Cloquet Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

In a statement released on Monday the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force thanked the neighboring agencies for their assistance in this investigation saying, “The ability of the Task Force to work cooperatively with its neighboring agencies is fundamental towards being able to conduct long term thorough investigations such as Operation Ghostbusters.”