Fall Feelings at Chester Bowl This Saturday

The 34th Annual Fall Festival is Happening Saturday, September 15

DULUTH, Minn. – Feelings of fall will be in full force as folks are invited to check out the 34th Annual Fall Fest at Chester Bowl Saturday, September 15.

The annual event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In case of heavy rain or severe weather, the event would be pushed to Sunday, September 16 with the same hours.

Folks will enjoy live music, food, crafts, locally grown fresh produce vendors and more.

The annual event has grown to host over 130 vendors, eight food providers, face painting and activities for children and families.

New this year, Chester Bowl t-shirts, hats, and other items will be sold by the Chester Bowl Improvement Club.

All funds raised from the sale of Chester Bowl items will go toward supporting the Chester winter program scholarships for kids in need who want to participate in winter sports.

Along with this, suggested donations of $5 dollars per person or $10 dollars per family will be accepted at the entrance to support the scholarship fund.

Donations last year totaled over $7,700 and the goal is to surpass the amount in 2018.

Event organizers are strongly encouraging folks to use the free shuttle service listed below.

For more information regarding Chester Bowl Fall Festival, click here.

Free Shuttle Service:

The public is highly encouraged to use the three free shuttle buses that will run continuously from the University of Minnesota Duluth parking Lot B, located at the intersection of College St. and University Drive.

Parking is very limited near the event, so walking, biking, or using the shuttles is highly recommended.

There are handicapped accessible parking spots near the entrance to the park.