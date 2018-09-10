KYN: Superior Public Library Grand Reopening

SUPERIOR, Wis. – When was the last time you stopped by the superior public library to check out your favorite book?

Well now you’ll have even more reasons to visit.

Kay Fredrickson has lived in superior for 20 years.

She’s been coming to the superior public library for nearly the same amount of time.

“I belong to the book club,” said Fredrickson. “We meet the first tuesday of the month.”

After going through eight months of renovations, the superior public library is showing off its new look.

“I’m impressed, I love it for Superior,” said Fredrickson. “We have something nice and new.”

As soon as you walk in you’re greeted by murals featuring superior’s history.

A new teen area and a children’s area which has doubled in size are just a few of the upgrades.

“Lower shelves, so it’s easier to reach the books,” said Superior Public Library Director Susan Heskin.”

The grand re–opening gives the library a fresh start.

With the new changes staff believe more visitors will make their way inside.

“Now that there’s a better space to meet, I think it’ll continue to be a vital space in our community,” said Heskin

You can feel the new vibes with new furniture, it’s more spacious and you can get lost in your favorite book.

The library has been around for 130 years and staff tell us they are happy with this recent makeover.

There are more renovations are planned for the future.

“We would like to refresh our larger meeting rooms with new carpeting and paint,” said Heskin.

There are about 150,000 books, DVDs and CDs to keep you busy while you wait for the improvements.

“The library is very calming, relaxing, therapeutic,” said Fredrickson.

We won’t give it all away you’ll have to take a trip to the superior public library to see it all for yourself.