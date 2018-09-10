Miller Hill Mall Opens New Restaurant and Retail Store

The two new locations are on track to a successful run at the mall.

DULUTH, Minn.- Miller Hill Mall has dealt with multiple setbacks with the closing of Younkers and Sears, but management announced the good news of two new businesses filling the spots of some of the empty retail spaces in the mall.

Great Steak- America’s Premier Cheesesteak experienced their grand opening taking place of Charley’s Philly Steaks in the food court. Restaurant employees like regional director of operation Farshad Farnia say that cheesesteak restaurants differ from other eating spots because customer’s get to see their food cooked right in front of them.

“They think it’s entertaining. It’s a very good thing about it… if you want something more or do something less or want cooked well done or not well done, they can ask us how to make their food for them.”

The other business added is a Western Clothing Company called Beyond the Barn. This is the store’s second location in the Twin Ports, the first is in the Superior Mall. Location manager Amanda Crist says the store offers everything from cowboy boots to horse accessories which is what makes it unique.

“You see a lot of really unique boutiques up here, but you don’t usually see Western wear up North, and I think a lot of people really are interested in that to see the different boots and the fashion wear that’s just different.”

There is still no official word on when or what store will be taking the old spots of Younkers and Sears.