No Movement for Bulldogs in Latest AVCA Poll

UMD remained at the No. 6 spot after two sweeps last week.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team gained no ground in the American Volleyball Coaches Poll as they remain at the number six spot.

The Bulldogs opened up NSIC play this past week with two sweeps over Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston.

The Bulldogs have been ranked in every poll since September 10 2002, a stretch of 222 consecutive polls, making it the longest active streak in Division II.

UMD will be back in action tomorrow night at St. Cloud State.