Northland Volunteers Needed for NorthShore Inline Marathon

DULUTH, Minn. – Race officials with the NorthShore Inline Marathon say their office space is diminishing as final preps are underway this week for the annual event.

The Marathon is in it’s 23rd year, attracting over 2,000 athletes and spectators to the Twin Ports.

This year’s events will kick off on Friday, September 14 with the annual Expo and packet pickup from noon to 9:00 p.m.

Kids sprints will be taking place on Friday at 4:00 p.m. in the activities arena outside the DECC South Pioneer Hall.

On Saturday, September 15, the Inline Half-Marathon will kick off at 6:45 a.m., with the Full Marathon getting underway at 8:45 a.m.

Race Director Mike Ward told FOX 21’s Brett Scott Monday morning, volunteers from the Northland are needed to help make this year’s event the most successful to date.

Volunteers are a vital part of making the weekend such a success because they’re able to help tourists and visitors from all across the country navigate their way around the City of Duluth and surrounding areas.

If you’d like to help out, click here for more information.